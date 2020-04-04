Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCU. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 124,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,839,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

