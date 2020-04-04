Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) to “Buy”

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Get Endologix alerts:

ELGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endologix to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

ELGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 162,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. Endologix has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Endologix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.