Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Hold

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

HAYPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HAYS PLC/ADR stock remained flat at $$14.49 during trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HAYS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

