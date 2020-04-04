Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 218,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Navigator has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Navigator by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 297,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

