Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Buy

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSIS. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. 87,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,265,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

