Zacks: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kopin an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
KOPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 203,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,267. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 78.22% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.
