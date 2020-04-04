Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given $6.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 16,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 15,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,083.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,910. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 134,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

