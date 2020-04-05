$0.43 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Callaway Golf posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $4,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,850. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $901.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

