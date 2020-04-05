$0.87 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,321,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 2,757,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

