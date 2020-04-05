$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.44. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,914. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

