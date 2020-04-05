Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.75%.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $148,202. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

