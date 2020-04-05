Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

ALKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 949,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

