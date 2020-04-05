ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 314,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,841. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

