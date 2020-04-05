Analysts Set CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.