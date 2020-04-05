Analysts Set Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $47.38

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,438,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 366,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,242. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

