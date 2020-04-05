Analysts Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target at $8.06

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Savara stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 232,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,764. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Savara by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

