Analysts Set Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 37,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,190. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2,290.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

