Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 9,488,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.