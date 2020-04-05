Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.