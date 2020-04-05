Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.38.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 268,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.