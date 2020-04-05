Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $180.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 268,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

