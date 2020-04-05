Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday.

ATKR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,719. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

