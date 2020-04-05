Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 454,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

