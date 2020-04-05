AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $241.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,086. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

