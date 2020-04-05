Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from to in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 4,542,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,635. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

