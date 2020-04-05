AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

AXGN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 410,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. AxoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

