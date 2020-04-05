B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.
Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,821. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,035,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
