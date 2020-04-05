B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,821. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,035,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.