Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 7,730,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,820,320. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,949,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

