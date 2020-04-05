Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

BKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,730,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,820,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

