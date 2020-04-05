Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.34.

NYSE:BLL traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.17. 2,608,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

