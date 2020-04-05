Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TBBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 316,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,400. The company has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.