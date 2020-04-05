Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.43.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 561,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $77,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.