Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NYSE:BXS traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 561,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

