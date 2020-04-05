Bank of America Begins Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $907.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.