Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

