Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 705,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.