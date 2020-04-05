Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 705,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $20,917,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 354,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

