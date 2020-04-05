Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.
NTB stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 364,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $40.65.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
