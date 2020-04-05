Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Global diversification efforts, solid assets under management (AUM) balance and prudent expense-management initiatives are expected to continue supporting this custodian bank’s financials in the quarters ahead. Further, impressive capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy along with relatively lower volatility is likely to hurt revenues to some extent. Also, concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, remains a major concern. If there is any change in individual investment preferences, it could alter the company’s financial position.”

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,935. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.