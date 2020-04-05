Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 1,526,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,127. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 406,735 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.