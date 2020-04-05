Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 1,526,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.