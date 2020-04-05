Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 13,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

