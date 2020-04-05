Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
BWFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.
Bankwell Financial Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 13,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: What is Compound Interest?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.