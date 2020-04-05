Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 13,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

