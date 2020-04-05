Barclays Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Target Price to $51.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 306,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,708. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -210.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,142.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

