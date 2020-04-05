Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 489,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,950. The company has a market cap of $339.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after acquiring an additional 218,835 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

