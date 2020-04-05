Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 270,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,929. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

