Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of BLPH stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 270,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,929. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.
