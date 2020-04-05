BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $210.00

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

TECH traded down $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $186.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.03.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $95,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

