Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Black Stone Minerals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 255,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,242. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

