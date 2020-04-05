BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cfra

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective trimmed by Cfra from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of BB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 5,267,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,380,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

